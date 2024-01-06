3 Reasons Arthur Smith should be fired no matter how Atlanta Falcons season ends
By Nick Halden
Barring an Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl run the team should already be in the market for a new head coach. Arthur Smith's tenure in Atlanta has been a failure with the team failing to make it to a winning record in each of the three seasons.
Despite playing in the worst division in the league and having one of the easiest schedules in recent Atlanta history they still couldn't get the job done. While there were a lot of things to like about this season how many were attributed to Arthur Smith?
Smith has done a nice job with the offensive line, however, the defense has been the biggest improvement and that has been due to Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray. The passing game has been a mess and the running back consistency and usage are confusing.
The reason Smith was brought here is due to what he accomplished with Ryan Tannehill and the Titans' offense. That hasn't been replicated or even close to it during his three seasons in Atlanta. This isn't about Arthur Smith the person or what he is or isn't as a coordinator. It is simply as a head coach in Atlanta what has he done to keep his job and believe this team will go in the right direction?