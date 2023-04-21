3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons can make a deep run in the NFC
The Atlanta Falcons could make a deep run within the NFC in 2023
It has been a mundane and disappointing past five seasons for the Atlanta Falcons. The Dirty Birds just capped off a season that represented their fifth-consecutive year without a playoff berth.
It is about time for this team to take the field in January for a meaningful game. Fortunately for them, there is a clear path to snapping their playoff drought.
They are going to be a new-look team led by a new quarterback surrounded by one of the best running games in the NFL. They also will benefit from the teams around them, which we will dive into later on.
If the Falcons can mesh early, then this team could make a run in the NFC. It will rejuvenate the fans that have been so used to watching a team that cannot consistently win. It will also help to fill the Mercedes-Benz Stadium which has dealt with many unoccupied seats each Sunday.
In general, there is a buzz around this team that is different, and we haven't even reached training camp. Here are three reasons why the Atlanta Falcons will shock the NFL in the 2023 season.