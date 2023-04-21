3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons can make a deep run in the NFC
The Atlanta Falcons play in the worst division in football
The NFC South isn't likely to be a powerhouse in 2023. The Buccaneers lost Tom Brady which also cost them elsewhere on their roster, the Saints are as mediocre as it gets, and the Panthers will be relying on a rookie quarterback. The Atlanta Falcons will have the best chemistry among the four teams in the NFC South.
They have a young quarterback who played with them last year and a ground game that has an argument for being the best in the league. Their defense is also bound to improve.
I believe, as things stand right now, the Falcons should be the favorite to win the NFC South, which also means they get a ticket to the playoffs with a guaranteed home game. Saints fans will not be happy reading that. If they are, then they are as lost on the internet as their team is and they don't realize that Derek Carr changes nothing about their outlook. Maybe someday the organization will take the Terry Fontenot approach and tear down the roster for the future health of the team.