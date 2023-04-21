3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons can make a deep run in the NFC
The Atlanta Falcons play in the lesser conference
The AFC is loaded while the NFC is bare. Luckily for the Atlanta Falcons, they call the NFC home.
The NFC only has a couple of teams that would really keep you up at night with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. And even with that, are the Eagles going to have the same success they had last year? And the 49ers have the strangest of situations at quarterback and lost DeMeco Ryans.
There isn't the overall intimidation that the AFC has with Kansas City, Buffalo, Cincinnati, maybe the Jets, etc. There is room for the Falcons to win in the postseason with there not being the overall number of dominant teams like there is in the AFC. Much less, during the regular season.