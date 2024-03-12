3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should be excited about signing Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons fans should be taking a step back and realizing what a huge upgrade Kirk Cousins is for the franchise
By Nick Halden
3. With Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith, and Desmond Ridder this was a team competing for a playoff spot
The Atlanta Falcons were a complete mess on offense and still, each of the past two seasons were in the playoff hunt deep into the season. Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota completely limited this offense and were clearly the reasons the team didn't make the playoffs in 2022 or 2023.
Even with Arthur Smith at the helm, this team would be in the playoffs with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Now with what we believe are upgrades in Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson how it signing Kirk Cousins not going to end in an exciting season?
Yes, you have the injury concerns but before the Falcons handed the quarterback $100-million guaranteed you don't believe they did their homework? Atlanta has been a quarterback away with a bad head coach each of the past two seasons.
They now have that quarterback in Kirk Cousins while upgrading the coaching staff. This move might be painful to Atlanta's budget but it was the only move in front of them and clearly the right decision for a team that has the best quarterback fans have seen since prime Matt Ryan.