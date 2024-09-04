3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should be relieved Russell Wilson is starting
By Nick Halden
1. Wilson's diminished scrambling ability
Russell Wilson has a little bit of Baker Mayfield in him at this point in his career in one area. Both players believe they are just a little faster and stronger than what they are in reality. Wilson was once a solid rushing option and Mayfield did a great job of picking his spots for running in college.
Now neither quarterback is greatly going to hurt you on the ground. Wilson hasn't adjusted to aging and still attempts to scramble and buy time as if he were still in his prime. This is a large part of why the quarterback is no longer in Seattle or Denver. An inability to adjust to a diminishing skill set and focus on what he can still do well.
Wilson isn't Kirk Cousins or Tua in the pocket unable to move at all. However, his ability to move seems to often hurt him whether it is on broken plays or believing he has more time than reality offers. His decisions running the ball are often going to help the defense at this stage of his career. Wilson would be far better off over the last three seasons if he played as a game manager and stayed in the pocket.