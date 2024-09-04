3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should be relieved Russell Wilson is starting
By Nick Halden
2. What Justin Fields did to Atlanta in their last matchup
Before Justin Fields was kicked to the curb for Caleb Williams the quarterback had one last great moment with the Bears. With Atlanta clinging onto their playoff hopes the Bears ended Atlanta's season beating the team 37-17 in a worse beating than the score might indicate.
There are a lot of factors here as to why the game went as badly as it did. From the quarterback play to the roster giving up on their head coach this was a team who knew the season was over. Still, facing Fields is far more daunting than Russell Wilson after this matchup.
Fields had 313-combined yards and 2 total touchdowns in a dominating performance. Whether it was on the ground or through the air Fields had Atlanta's number defensively and looked like a franchise quarterback.
While this is a new look Atlanta defense this game and the history of struggling against scrambling quarterbacks makes this a great decision for Atlanta. Not having to face the wildcard that is Fields in week one might mean a lower floor for the Steelers but it offers a far lower ceiling as well. Atlanta has seen what the quarterback is capable of at his best.