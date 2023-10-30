3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons finally benched Desmond Ridder in heartbreaking loss
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder was evaluated for a concussion
This was the reason that Arthur Smith gave for the Atlanta Falcons making a change and wouldn't entertain other reasons. It is also fair to note that the broadcast told us Ridder cleared protocol and Heinicke remained out there as QB1. You would have to be blind or in denial not to at least see that this offense played far better with Taylor in. Yes, Ridder has a higher ceiling and more ability but at some point that has to translate into winning games and protecting the football.
With Heinicke as the quarterback this team looked explosive and the run game worked as it was supposed to. Taylor accomplished this with key injuries and in his first action since the preseason. Taylor should be the team's quarterback moving into next week whether or not Ridder was really on the bench for health reasons.
Even if Ridder was benched just for this reason alone (which is the wise move) it is hard to put him back out there after we watched Heinicke move the ball so well. While the injury was what gave Arthur Smith the opening to make the move there is no changing that once it was made Heinicke moved the offense to a higher level and made the offense look like a capable unit.