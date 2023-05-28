3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons must sign DeAndre Hopkins
1. DeAndre Hopkins would be a great mentor for the Atlanta Falcons young WR Drake London
From the moment Drake London's name was announced as the eighth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the top wide receiver on the Atlanta Falcons' depth chart. All things considered, he did a dang good job of doing just that.
By no means am I saying that London needs a veteran to help him navigate this league—he doesn't. With that being said, it never hurts to run routes next to a guy like DeAndre Hopkins.
Think about when the Falcons drafted Calvin Ridley. Ridley was going to have success in the NFL, no one doubted that, but having Julio Jones in his ear only made him better and accelerated his development.
Drake London plays the game in a similar way to Hopkins, so having him there would give London someone to look at and learn from.