3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons must sign DeAndre Hopkins
3. DeAndre Hopkins would give the Atlanta Falcons more size, physicality, and versatility on offense
The Atlanta Falcons, since hiring Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot, have focused on bringing in offensive players who are tall, big, physical, and versatile. Now think about what DeAndre Hopkins is. He is a tall, big, physical, and versatile wide receiver.
While he isn't absurdly tall (6'1"), he plays like he has Drake London height. Hopkins also is 212 pounds so he has the ability to fight through contact. Then we all know how great he is when it comes to making plays on the football.
And last, he can play inside or out. The Cardinals lined him up in the slot for over 100 snaps last season. The Falcons already have a lot of pieces that they can move around on the offense, adding Hopkins to that would make Arthur Smith even more happy.
DeAndre Hopkins fits into what the Atlanta Falcons have been building on offense. Even though he might be a little bit older, he would still be a difference-maker for the Dirty Birds.