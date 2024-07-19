3 Reasons Brandon Aiyuk isn't a fit with the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
1. Any remaining cap space should be spent on the pass rush or secondary
The first hurdle to a potential trade for Brandon Aiyuk is creating the needed cap space. Atlanta could easily do this with veteran cuts and an extension for A.J. Terrell. The problem isn't creating the cap space it is spending the last of it on a position you don't need.
Aiyuk is an extremely talented player but does very little to move this team's ceiling. If there is one missing piece holding the Falcons back from becoming a playoff team it is the lack of a proven pass rusher. Yes, there is a chance that either Arnold Ebiketie or Bralen Trice defy their draft positioning and turn into Atlanta's primary pass rusher.
Possible but not probable for a team that continues to ignore a position they have needed for much of the last decade. It is what allowed subpar quarterbacks to pick your defense apart over the last two seasons. Opposing quarterbacks understand they will often be able to sit back in the pocket and wait for someone to come open. There is very little urgency. Adding Aiyuk takes away the chance of making an acquisition to change this.