3 Reasons Brandon Aiyuk isn't a fit with the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta doesn't need a primary weapon
There should already be question marks about how the Falcons are going to get Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts all consistently involved. Atlanta's star players are a big reason Arthur Smith is no longer employed. The inability to feed your best players was confusing and resulted in a lot of offensive frustration.
Atlanta brought in Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore this offseason to help bolster their receiving depth. Add in Tyler Allgeier who has an argument as a starter on almost any other team and the last thing Atlanta needs is another weapon who is going to demand the football. There is a reason that Aiyuk wants to leave the best roster in the NFC and a portion of that appears to be a want to be more involved.
When you are in an offense with arguably three players ahead of you it is easy to see why Aiyuk wants a new landing spot. Atlanta very well could present the same exact problem with three players with an argument of moving ahead of Aiyuk when it comes to touches.
Atlanta isn't lacking enough weapons for Kirk Cousins and shouldn't spend assets with other positions being far more concerning.