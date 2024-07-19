3 Reasons Brandon Aiyuk isn't a fit with the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
3. Brandon Aiyuk wants to be paid
What other reason is there for demanding out of a great situation with the 49ers? Yes, you have the aforementioned want for an increase in targets. This along with a want to get paid appears to be the reasoning behind the 49ers and Aiyuk deciding to part ways.
Atlanta not only offers the same problem when it comes to targets but financially as well. Aiyuk shouldn't be paid by a front office who is yet to pay A.J. Terrell, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. Unless the deal was short term you are going to rule out at least one of your own pieces when free agency rolls around.
Atlanta is going to have to decide whether to pay the trio in three consecutive years as each rookie deal expires. Paying another receiver with this decision looming after already paying Darnell Mooney makes little sense.
Yes, you add another great weapon in Aiyuk but it does little to help your playoff chances. It doesn't fix the pass rush or secondary and creates more cap concerns down the road. As fun as the fit is to consider Atlanta shouldn't have any real interest in the 49ers receiver.