3 Reasons Desmond Ridder could become the best QB in the NFC South
By Nick Halden
2. Baker Mayfield isn't an NFL starter
We have watched Baker Mayfield with the Browns, Panthers, and Rams and the takeaway at each landing spot has been the same. Yes, there were great moments with the Browns and solid play with the Rams but Baker is going to be a backup quarterback by year's end. This leaves the team turning to Kyle Trask at some point and it is hard to believe that despite spending time behind Tom Brady anyone that can't beat out Baker Mayfield is going to be anything close to capable.
This is the worst quarterback situation in the division and it has a chance to turn ugly very quickly. We have seen what happens to Baker when he doesn't have an elite run game and it ends with turnovers and a consistent inability to move the ball.
It is worth noting that having Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will give the quarterback a chance to have some strong days but as always for Baker there won't be that consistency. Desmond Ridder needs to do very little to be better than a player who three teams have passed on already and the Bucs are clearly setting up for failure in Tampa.