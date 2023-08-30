3 Reasons Desmond Ridder could become the best QB in the NFC South
By Nick Halden
3. New Orleans isn't a playoff team and Carr's struggles will continue
New Orleans has gotten a lot of positive attention this off-season after adding veteran quarterback Derek Carr. While Carr is a slight upgrade over Andy Dalton this is ignoring two very important things the first is that the Saints roster overall took a step back and that Dennis Allen is a below-average head coach.
The second is the fact that the Raiders were so frustrated with Carr not only did they bench the veteran but they parted ways with Jimmy G. as their number one option. While the team could have hoped to add Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers the fact they moved on from Carr without adding one of these top quarterbacks tells you all you need to know.
Carr is going to struggle in New Orleans as a veteran quarterback who has been in this league for a decade and is yet to win a single playoff game. Even the maligned Baker Mayfield managed to win a playoff game with a cursed Browns franchise. You have been in this league for almost a decade and can't find a way to win a playoff game or even make it to twenty points in your lone appearance.
All of this is to make the point that the bar for Desmond Ridder to become the best quarterback in his own division is incredibly low. Ridder simply needs to protect the football and be a capable point guard to have an argument. A testament to how lucky the Falcons are to be playing in the NFC.