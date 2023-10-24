3 Reasons Desmond Ridder is the Atlanta Falcons starter for the rest of 2023
By Nick Halden
3. Next year's options aren't franchise changing
If the Atlanta Falcons give up on Desmond Ridder things can improve next off-season but not drastically. The Falcons are leading the NFC South and even if they completely fail in the second half should finish with 7-8 wins at the absolute worst.
This team isn't going to get the chance to draft one of the 3 or 4 best quarterbacks in this year's class even if they fail to live up to expectations. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith are unlikely to swing a trade to move far enough up to get one of the top prospects leaving few options for the Falcons.
This defense and roster is ready to win now and the team would be in the market for an overpriced veteran or a mid-first-round selection at quarterback. If Ridder doesn't develop as the team hopes throughout the rest of the season it is Jameis Winston, Kirk Cousins, or perhaps Kyler Murray that awaits the team this off-season.
Atlanta lacks a path to going out and adding Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. This roster is ready to win now and Desmond Ridder needs to be the answer for the team not to have to overspend at the position. Ridder is going to be given every chance to prove Atlanta doesn't have to worry about the quarterback position moving into the 2024 season.