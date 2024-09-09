3 Reasons Falcons can't consider turning to Penix after disastrous Cousins' debut
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins deserves more time
It was last October that the Atlanta Falcons quarterback suffered a season-ending injury and needed surgery. How quickly Cousins returned speaks to his work ethic and how far the procedure has come.
None of this excuses what Atlanta fans were forced to watch on Sunday. Cousins turned the ball over three times and both of his interceptions were mind-numbingly bad. Forced throws that Desmond Ridder would have made last season. There is no defending his level of play or the turnovers that resulted against the Steelers.
However, let's take a breath and consider the veteran's resume and who he has been throughout his career. There isn't a reason to panic and consider moving off a player based on one bad week.
Fans should ready themselves for Cousins to continue to struggle and ease back into the lineup. Not only are you bouncing back from a serious injury but learning a new offense with a new team. Add in the fact that Cousins wasn't given any preseason reps and it isn't terribly surprising the quarterback was rusty and out of sorts. This isn't a defense of Kirk's play but rather pointing out it is only week one for an accomplished veteran.