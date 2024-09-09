3 Reasons Falcons can't consider turning to Penix after disastrous Cousins' debut
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk's contract
Even if Cousins didn't have the resume he did the money demands Cousins continue to start. While some teams can justify starting failing quarterbacks there is no defense of benching Cousins this season for Atlanta.
If at any point the Falcons turn to Penix and aren't dealing with an injury Terry Fontenot and perhaps even Morris should consider their tenures coming to an end. Cousins is going to be Atlanta's starter for the next two seasons unless something drastic happens.
This is why drafting Penix took so much heat from a lot of different corners. For those paying attention, you know that the $180-million dollar deal given to the veteran quarterback doesn't have an out until year three.
You cannot consider putting Penix in no matter how ugly the start of the season is for Kirk Cousins. You're trusting the veteran to figure it out and understanding the contract he was handed doesn't allow for a change this season.
Cousins and Zac Robinson are going to have to figure things out. Unless Atlanta's poor offensive line play creates an injury, or it is in garbage time fans are going to have to wait another two seasons to see Penix.