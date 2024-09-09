3 Reasons Falcons can't consider turning to Penix after disastrous Cousins' debut
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's offensive line
The last thing you want to do with a rookie quarterback is put them in a situation where they are consistently running for their lives. This is especially the case if your rookie is less than mobile. Veterans can make adjustments and get the ball out quickly enough to take less punishment.
Cousins made two terrible throws on Sunday and looked to be out of sorts. With that said, a large piece of the blame should go on Atlanta's offensive line and Kaleb McGary specifically. There was rarely a pocket to step into and Watt was always either in the backfield or creating issues on the line of scrimmage.
Penix has an extensive injury history and wouldn't help with Atlanta's current offensive issues. Week one wasn't about the lack of open receivers but simply a quarterback who had zero time in the pocket.
The pass protection was a disaster and deserves just as much heat as Atlanta's veteran quarterback is being given. Atlanta's offensive line is far too talented to continue to play at this level. However, the point here remains Penix isn't fixing the issues facing the offense and would likely struggle to stay healthy with McGary on his blindside.