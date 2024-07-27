3 Reasons Falcons fans shouldn't overreact to defensive camp struggles
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta's defense isn't used to facing competency from the quarterback position
Looking back at last year's camp the red flags were all there when it came to Atlanta's quarterback situation. There wasn't any reason to feel the Falcons had a potential star at the position. Desmond Ridder was expected to be a capable point guard and it soon became clear even these expectations were far too lofty.
Atlanta's defense has to make an adjustment to facing two players with far better arms. Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. both benefit from the lack of contact and the ability to sit back and throw at a mix of massive targets and great speed.
The Falcons have all of the offensive tools to consistently win camp reps and it should be lopsided. While this isn't a reason to push aside all concern it is a valid explanation. Cousins and Penix are being allowed to sit back as the defense continues to adjust.
Penix looking so polished and sharp early on in camp should be the biggest takeaway. It helps soften the blow of spending the 8th overall pick on a bench player. Leading us to the next reason fans should take a breath when it comes to early secondary struggles.