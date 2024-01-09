3 Reasons Falcons fans shouldn't want Bill Belichick in Atlanta
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief now that Arthur Smith is out the door and the team will make the needed change. However, this relief didn't last long with the news it would be the owner and team president who are in control of the head coach search.
Terry Fontenot has a voice but isn't going to be the one making this decision. This news is closely followed by rumors that the Falcons are chasing after current Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to be the new answer for the Falcons.
Landing Bill wouldn't be the worst move for the Falcons. It is an unquestionable upgrade over Arthur Smith and gives the team a chance to add one of the most respected NFL minds in the history of the league. However, despite this, there are a lot of reasons for concern when considering adding the veteran head coach.
It remains to be seen whether or not Bill will continue to coach, become a free agent, or be traded. The Falcons being tied to the veteran coach isn't the worst thing but there are clear reasons the team should be looking at other answers before considering this move.