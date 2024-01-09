3 Reasons Falcons fans shouldn't want Bill Belichick in Atlanta
By Nick Halden
1. Bill brings the same quarterback issues that got Arthur Smith fired
Since Tom Brady was pushed out the Patriots have struggled at the quarterback position. Arguably the exact thing that got Arthur Smith fired has been the biggest issue for the Patriots in the four years that have followed. While Brady was winning a Super Bowl and making the playoffs the Patriots struggled with Mac Jones, Cam Newton, and Zappe.
None of the three proved to be a long-term answer and Bill clearly had zero answers. Brady leaving and this team crumbling has left a lot of questions for the veteran coach. While some of them are unfair it is only pointing out a fact to say this team still hasn't gotten it right at the quarterback position.
They passed on multiple options in both free agency and the draft that would have been an upgrade. This is one of the criticisms of Atlanta and one that cost them a playoff spot this season. Why would that change if Bill comes in and takes over the franchise? The head coach deserves immense respect for what he has accomplished but he clearly hasn't been able to find answers at the quarterback position.