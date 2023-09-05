3 Reasons for Atlanta Falcons fans to believe in Desmond Ridder this season
By Nick Halden
1. Arthur Smith's offense
Watching back the Atlanta Falcons 2022 season it is amazing how close this team kept games while getting so little from the quarterback position. The Falcons couldn't trust their quarterback to make college-level throws or even float the ball to receivers open deep. Marcus Mariota was a complete mess and somehow this team was still in the playoff race for much of the season and consistently in games.
This is due to Smith's offense and the ability to find ways to get the most out of his players and build a strong run game. The team has added Mack Hollins, Jonnu Smith, and most importantly Bijan Robinson heading into the 2023 season.
While the quarterback position is never easy at this level you aren't going to find a system that takes more pressure off of the quarterback and will set Ridder up for success. Having Kyle Pitts and Drake London as your primary targets will make life easier as well and it is obvious the chemistry that Desmond has already built with Drake London.
This Atlanta offense is set up for an average quarterback to come in and have a high level of success if Ridder can be anything better than that this is a dangerous team in a weak NFC.