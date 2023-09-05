3 Reasons for Atlanta Falcons fans to believe in Desmond Ridder this season
By Nick Halden
2. Continual growth and adjustments
While four games is a very short window what stands out having re-watched them a number of times this off-season is the improvement each week. While it didn't always show up in the stat line each week Desmond Ridder clearly took a step forward and learned from the mistakes he had made the week before.
Pair that with what we saw in camp and a very brief preseason stint and it is obvious that Ridder has grown tremendously in a very short amount of time. If your quarterback isn't always going to be the most gifted athlete on the field this trait is absolutely imperative.
Matt Ryan was very often the inferior quarterback when it came to athleticism or making the wow throws. This isn't a shot at Ryan but a testament to how much the veteran studied and succeeded due to manipulating and adjusting to the opposition.
If this is a trait that continues throughout this season not only will Ridder be a great starter in 2023 but in the seasons beyond. However, there is reason to be cautious considering the extremely small sample size and the talent level that the improvement came against.