3 Reasons for the Atlanta Falcons to believe Desmond Ridder turned the corner
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons fans watched as the offense struggled for the first four weeks of the season with the only respite being in the Green Bay game in an impressive comeback. Aside from that the Atlanta offense had either sputtered or need Jessie Bates created turnovers to be able to score.
Desmond Ridder was the focus of the criticism for a team that clearly was good enough to win all four games with an acceptable level of play from the quarterback position. Ridder was awful in both the games against the Lions and Jaguars and seemed to be regressing.
There was discussion about turning to Taylor Heinicke or even the suggestion of trading for Kirk Cousins. Both ideas were fair considering the level of play we had seen from Ridder but it seems for at least the time being Arthur Smith was right to stick with his quarterback.
Desmond responded against the Texans on Sunday passing for over 300 yards and playing a complete game that was more impressive than the stats indicate. It started with Ridder using his cadence and his eyes to manipulate the defense and everything else fell into place. There is reason to believe that it isn't just an outlier but could be who Desmond is moving forward.