3 Reasons for the Atlanta Falcons to believe Desmond Ridder turned the corner
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta's run game didn't take the pressure off and Ridder had the best game of his career
One of the more interesting aspects of the Atlanta Falcons sticking with Desmond Ridder was the thought that the running game would make life easy for a quarterback learning on the job. Ridder would have all of the pressure taken off of him by Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Tyler Allgeier.
This has been far from the case with the defense completely focusing on the Atlanta run game and forcing Desmond to beat them. Before Sunday the Atlanta quarterback had been unable to take on the challenge.
However, against Houston with very little going in the run game Desmond consistently moved the team up and down the field being the offensive leader and taking the attention away from a struggling run game. With this all now on film the opposing defense is going to be forced to give Ridder a bit more respect and get Bijan and the Atlanta rushing attack back on track.