3 Reasons for the Atlanta Falcons to believe Desmond Ridder turned the corner
By Nick Halden
2. Ridder trusted Atlanta's star pass catchers and let it fly
The biggest complaint for Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons offense was the lack of a capable passing attack. The obvious struggles resulted in running the same routes and corners simply sitting on the routes knowing Atlanta wasn't throwing the ball past the sticks.
Whether it was Arthur Smith changing the way he called plays or Ridder finally settling in or both there was a major shift in the offense. Kyle Pitts and Drake London were both heavily involved and Ridder consistently distributed the ball past the sticks and set up his playmakers.
Ridder hit all the passes he was missing the previous two weeks and played with the confidence that we see when hearing the quarterback speak off the field. Everything about the offensive style and way that Atlanta played on Sunday is completely maintainable for Ridder. Desmond made a number of high-level throws but consistently simply put the ball up and gave London, Jonnu Smith, or Pitts a chance to go make a play.