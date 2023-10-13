3 Reasons for the Atlanta Falcons to believe Desmond Ridder turned the corner
By Nick Halden
3. Desmond clearly settles in when Atlanta calls quarterback runs
Desmond Ridder clearly set the tone of the day for the Atlanta offense with a rushing touchdown that gave Atlanta early control and helped get the quarterback rolling. This is the same thing we watched against the Packers ahead of Atlanta's comeback. The offense put Desmond on the move and the quarterback seemed to benefit from it settling in and making plays that he was missing earlier in the game.
Whether it is getting hit or simply making a play for the offense himself it is clear that running the football helps Ridder settle in something that Arthur Smith should take note of.
Desmond isn't an elite runner and this isn't to suggest the Falcons consistently put their quarterback in danger. Rather pointing out a trend that Smith could use by calling an early quarterback run or two early in games to help the young quarterback make a play early and settle in.