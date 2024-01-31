3 Reasons former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is great for Pittsburgh
By Nick Halden
3. Smith will have a chip on his shoulder
Arthur Smith's ego was a fault in Atlanta but could work in his favor in Pittsburgh. Things went poorly and fairly or not all of the issues were dumped on Arthur Smith at the end of the season. Arthur earned this criticism but considering his attitude and how he carries himself expect the Steelers to be looked at as a chance at redemption.
One that is extremely achievable for a good coordinator but failed head coach. Give Smith the deserved heat for his poor management in Atlanta while acknowledging his accomplishments as a coordinator.
How different have the Titans looked since Arthur Smith left the franchise? In that time the team turned on Ryan Tannehill, drafted two quarterbacks, lost identity on offense, and failed to find any answers in the passing attack.
Smith can breathe life back into this old-school Pittsburgh offense and give the team a balanced attack that will be in the playoff hunt next season. Mike Tomlin is yet to have a losing season and his staff adding Arthur Smith shows part of the reason why. Tomlin has the ability to see the bigger picture and know what Smith will bring to the Steelers.