3 Reasons former Atlanta Falcons rival Cam Newton could earn another shot
2. Rebuilding teams looking to add competition
While Arizona is currently the only team that stands out as a clear landing spot for Cam there is a number of teams that could benefit from having Newton in the building. Cam is going to have to remain patient and be willing to take a deal that teams can move on from easily.
The reality of Cam's situation is that the quarterback hasn't played at a high level and the league has moved on. Despite signing Jacoby Brissett, Washington is a team to keep an eye on both because of the ties to the coaching staff and the consistent carousel of quarterbacks they have been through over the past three seasons.
Is there really a belief even as a below-average passer that your team is better off with Kyle Trask or David Blough over Newton? Newton can find a way back into the league if he is willing to accept a less-than-ideal situation either competing for a job or in the aforementioned utility role.
There isn't a path to Cam returning to the league as a starter without starting out in a backup or competing role. Cam's time outside the league and his production after the first half of the 2020 season was at a level that demands Newton prove himself all over again.