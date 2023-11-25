3 Reasons it could be best for the Atlanta Falcons to lose on Sunday
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons will play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with the all-time record and division lead on the line on Sunday. Pulling for a team to lose due to a needed change or draft positioning simply isn't in this writer. There is never going to be a game against the Saints where a loss feels like anything but.
With history on the line this week this is especially the case. However, if we are keeping perspective on what a loss would mean for the franchise it wouldn't be the worst thing long term. Atlanta is playing for a playoff spot and their season, a win should be the obvious desired result.
Turning around this team and sneaking into the playoffs changes the way this team is viewed and what needs to change moving forward. But is that truly what is best for the franchise and their fans? New Orleans is arguably in a similar spot with a head coach who clearly should be replaced and a franchise that refuses to give into a rebuild they so obviously need.
Regardless of the result on Sunday for the Falcons there will be positive takeaways even if that means another tough loss and the end of their season.