3 Reasons it could be best for the Atlanta Falcons to lose on Sunday
By Nick Halden
1. It would be the beginning of the end for Arthur Smith
Yes, we know what Arthur Blank has indicated and that Smith is already expected by some to return for the 2024 season. However, if you lose to the Saints essentially ending Atlanta's season and dropping three straight winnable games things change.
Arthur Smith's first two seasons made the head coach appear to be an answer. Winning seven games with a rebuilding team was no small feat and Smith did so with very limited weapons and poor quarterback play. Fast forward to year three with a better coaching staff, improved roster, and easier schedule, and the results haven't been the same.
Whether it is Smith's ego or simply an inability to get the ball to his stars this offense has been a complete mess. Arthur can't get the most important position on the field right and is unable to involve his stars in the biggest moments. Smith has done more than enough to suggest he simply isn't the guy to lead Atlanta back to the playoffs. A loss to the Saints should be enough to confirm that to Blank and push the owner to start over with what would be a very attractive roster of young stars.