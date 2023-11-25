3 Reasons it could be best for the Atlanta Falcons to lose on Sunday
By Nick Halden
2. Changes at quarterback will be made
If the Falcons lose to the Saints Desmond Ridder is likely to remain the starter for the rest of the season. However, if Ridder loses this game it is yet another reason for the Falcons to make a change at the position. Obviously getting benched for Taylor Heinicke isn't ideal and Ridder is going to have to be on fire in the final seven games to win the job.
That starts by beating this team and proving himself capable of being a franchise quarterback. For Atlanta, it might be best that the team does lose this game and is given more urgency at the position. Desmond hasn't been anything close to expected, and while part of it is Arthur Smith's system both the quarterback and Atlanta need to make some changes.
If the Falcons keep Arthur Smith, Kirk Cousins is the obvious target this off-season. If the team starts with a new head coach and quarterback, we will likely see the Falcons draft a quarterback in the first round and move on from Heinicke, keeping Ridder as the cheap backup option. No matter how this game plays out it is pivotal for how Ridder is viewed and what the team does at the position moving forward.