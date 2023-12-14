3 Reasons it might be best for the Atlanta Falcons to miss the playoffs
By Nick Halden
Despite their best efforts, the Atlanta Falcons are still in complete control of what happens in the NFC South. Sitting at 6-7 on the year tied with the Saints and Bucs, the division is still very much up for grabs. None of these three teams truly has figured things out this season. For the Bucs, it has been their receivers and quarterback carrying them in their wins.
The Saints seem to do nothing well but find a way to win late in games. For Atlanta, the story obviously has been the blown leads and poor quarterback play. If Ridder was a top twenty starter this team has full control of the division.
However, Atlanta can't rewin they are where they are for good reason. With this in mind, there is an argument to be made that missing the playoffs is what would be best for this roster. That isn't to say one should ever cheer against their team or that there is anything wrong with a fan pulling for a loss for better draft positioning.
Being a Falcons fan isn't easy and there is an argument to be made that losing is what could be best for this franchise long term.