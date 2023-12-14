3 Reasons it might be best for the Atlanta Falcons to miss the playoffs
By Nick Halden
1. Is the playoff experience of getting steamrolled really helpful?
At this point, the winner of the NFC South is almost locked into facing either the Eagles or the Cowboys. The two teams have gone back and forth this season with the Eagles being the current playoff team that would travel to Tampa, New Orleans, or Atlanta. We watched a similar situation play out last season in Tom Brady's final year.
Tom's career ended in blowout fashion with the Cowboys making it clear from the first snap that they were the superior roster. Even the magic of Brady finally found a limit going up against a tough Cowboys team.
If Atlanta were to win the division and sneak into the playoffs that is what would be waiting for them. Barring Ridder or Smith changing who they have been all season neither is equipped to take on one of these potential Super Bowl contenders. How helpful can the playoff experience of getting pummeled be for a young roster? What is waiting for Atlanta in round one is going to be a beatdown even in a home playoff game. The Cowboys and Eagles both have high-powered offenses that aren't going to let Ridder figure it out for three quarters before waking up.