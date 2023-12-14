3 Reasons it might be best for the Atlanta Falcons to miss the playoffs
By Nick Halden
2. Arthur Smith keeps his job if Atlanta is in the playoffs
I am not positive that Arthur Blank fires Smith even if the Falcons lose the division and are sitting at home in January. However, if Atlanta makes the playoffs there is no question that Smith is coming back for the 2024 season. Arthur Smith does a lot of things well as a head coach, however, his ability to call plays has hurt this team far too often.
Whether it is Smith's ego or the lack of trust in the options around him, a wiser head coach would have given up calling plays. Yes, your quarterback hasn't helped you but the play designs and critical calls have been beyond terrible.
Smith keeping his job hurts this offense and is going to set the franchise back another season. The only caveat to that is if Arthur gives up calling plays and is willing to bring in someone to help with passing concepts. Atlanta staying home in January is going to at least make Arthur Blank consider parting ways with Smith and looking to bring someone in who can put Atlanta back into a wide-open NFC race.