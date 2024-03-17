3 Reasons Kirk Cousins career isn't being judged fairly
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a 4-year $180-Million dollar deal with $100-Million of that being guaranteed. If you watch or listen to any sports talk shows, podcasts, or hot take debates you've likely heard one continual message.
It is something along the lines of "Kirk Cousins is the right move but he can't win the big ones" or "Great move for Atlanta but it's a first-round exit" Regardless of how it is presented the message remains. Kirk Cousins cannot shake the reputation of being a quarterback who simply can't win the big games.
While there is a hint of truth within this it is a stat that is used a bit unfairly and without the proper context. It is clear that Cousins isn't Patrick Mahomes or even Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, or Jalen Hurts. However, what is clear is he has been a very good quarterback for a long time in this league.
So what exactly is the reason for this reputation? Some of it is fairly earned but it deserves far more context and an understanding of the situations that Kirk Cousins has been put in over the years. Starting with the biggest reason that Kirk is held to an often unfair standard.