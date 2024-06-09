3 reasons Kyle Pitts will become the NFL's best TE this year
The highest-drafted tight end in NFL history is finally ready to become the league's best at the position.
2. Kyle Pitts will be fully healthy after late-season surge in 2023
Kyle Pitts wasn't healthy in 2023. We often assume that players will return to full health in the next season after a season-ending injury but the truth is that most players take more than a year to return to full form.
Pitts couldn't make those hard, definitive cuts for much of last season and his knee was to blame. It finally looked like he was getting confidence back late and it turned into production.
With another offseason under his belt, he should be ready to go in week one. Prepare for a special season.