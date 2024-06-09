3 reasons Kyle Pitts will become the NFL's best TE this year
3. Kyle Pitts is hungry and motivated
Things have not gone how Kyle Pitts would have liked to start his career. While he made a Pro Bowl as a rookie, he hasn't had any consistency since. He knows that and he is ready to prove he can be the league's most dominant receiving threat.
He recently spoke about seeing himself as a 'super rookie' which is certainly true. He hasn't had a fair go of it since Matt Ryan left and he is ready to put that all behind him and basically start his NFL career over.
Not only is he motivated to prove he was worth the fourth-overall pick but he is ready to prove he is worth a massive second contract.
The combination of Kyle Pitts being fully healthy, having an accurate quarterback, playing in a good passing scheme, and being motivated should terrify every defense that the Atlanta Falcons go up against.