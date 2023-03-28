3 Reasons Lamar Jackson still isn't an option for the Atlanta Falcons
3. The 2024 season is the time to find answers at quarterback
The way that Terry Fontenot has built the offers over the past three seasons has the Falcons in a great cap position yet again next off-season. That is when the Falcons will look to make the splashy move at quarterback if Ridder has proven not to be a long-term answer.
With Taylor Heinicke behind him, the Falcons have reason to believe this team can win 9-11 games no matter who the starting quarterback is. Playing in the worst division in the league in a weak NFC with a last-place schedule the deck couldn't be more perfectly set for Atlanta.
Barring a season-changing injury or Ridder and Heinicke both being worse than Mariota was last season (a difficult task) this team should be looked at as a failure if they don't win at least ten games and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Chasing Lamar right now would be a mistake considering the odds of landing Jackson, the price of the move, and how much better this roster still needs to be. Atlanta may not have a Mahomes or Burrow but now isn't the right time to attempt to swing big and change that. The risks far outweigh the potential reward for a team that is built the right way and should continue to do just that.