3 reasons Michael Penix Jr. will prove to be Falcons' most brilliant decision
Michael Penix Jr. will show that he was well worth the eighth pick.
2 of 3
2. Falcons got the guy they wanted for their future and don't have to worry for a long time
One mistake a lot of teams make is waiting too long to bring a successor in. We saw that with Matt Ryan and look how things played out. Falcons didn't plan for the post-Ryan era and when he walked out the door they panicked and forced things.
Instead of preparing years in advance, they were forced to sign Marcus Mariota as their starter and had to find a future franchise quarterback in a draft class headlined by Kenny Pickett.
Terry Fontenot and his coaches snagged the guy they wanted years in advance. Now they can move forward without having to worry about the most important position. This allows them to be more aggressive in building this roster over the coming years.