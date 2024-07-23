3 reasons Michael Penix Jr. will prove to be Falcons' most brilliant decision
Michael Penix Jr. will show that he was well worth the eighth pick.
3. Michael Penix Jr. already has one of the best arms in the NFL
The final reason is the most simple; Michael Penix Jr. has tremendous arm talent that is already among the best in the NFL. Watch his college tape and you will be blown away by some of the throws he can make on the football field.
I am not the only one who thinks this either. Following the pick, NFL insider Ian Rapoport chimed in with the following:
"I had an offensive coordinator tell me that Penix will be a top-five arm in the NFL"
The NFL is built around the quarterback position. Teams with bad quarterbacks do not win postseason games, much less win the Super Bowl. Penix gives the Falcons a future star at the position and gives them a Super Bowl window that extends beyond Kirk Cousins.