3 Reasons now is the perfect time to fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
2. Arthur Smith's 0-4 record in "must-win" situations
It is more than fair to believe that against the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers (Both one-win teams at the time) are games that an average team has to win. These are the two worst teams on your schedule, there is no acceptable way to explain away what happened in either game. You played two truly awful teams and found a way to lose in each game.
Add in the Tampa game that was being played for the division lead and things begin to look even darker for Smith. Tampa came into Atlanta and took control of a division that was begging to be won by anything close to capable coaching.
Smith's fourth egregious loss was against the Josh Dobbs-led Vikings. It is easy to forget that the Vikings were without their best players and had little going on offense for the first half of the game. Yet again the Falcons found a way to lose a game they controlled. Smith's Falcons cannot finish games not against talented teams, but against the league's worst. If Smith went 2-2 in these games the Falcons are in control of the NFC South and the conversations around Smith are different. This speaks to just how poor of a job Smith has done.