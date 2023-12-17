3 Reasons now is the perfect time to fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
3. Play calling
Aside from Ridder's back-breaking mistakes, the problem with this offense is the scheme and timing of the calls. If there is a belief that it is the least expected call, you can bet that's what Smith is going to lean on. Never mind if it is the least expected call for a very valid reason.
Smith has a rookie in Bijan Robinson that hasn't lived up to expectations and a quarterback he cannot trust. However, this doesn't explain away the terrible calls and inability to call the game situationally. Each of the last two weeks the Falcons offense has been given chance after chance by Nielsen's defense.
Their answer each time is what fans are used to seeing from Smith each of the past three seasons. Arthur Smith needs to go and shouldn't be given the chance to finish out the season. Allow Ryan Nielsen to finish out the year and evaluate whether Nielsen could be a potential answer if paired with a strong offensive coordinator. Arthur Smith's time with Atlanta should have ended in Carolina with one of the worst losses in recent franchise history.