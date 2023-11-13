3 Reasons now is the time for the Atlanta Falcons to fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons last two losses
The Atlanta Falcons have lost to a team whose quarterback had only been with the team five days and the 1-8 Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons were sitting at 4-4 with their season clearly on the line with two very winnable games. Arthur Smith made a quarterback change but refused to change the way he called games or ran the offense.
It is clear that the quarterback won't matter as long as Arthur is the one calling the plays for Atlanta. Smith's sarcasm and bravado might make for some clever sound bites but per usual the coach can't back up his words off the field. Arthur Smith has preached belief in Desmond Ridder and told those who doubted that Ridder was a proven winner.
A winner that Atlanta benched when they were in must-win situations and still couldn't find a way to get the job done. Just how bad both of these last two losses have been cannot be overstated, the games should cost Smith his job and now is the time to make the change. Smith clearly isn't going to make adjustments or put his players in the obvious positions to succeed. It is time for Arthur Blank to make the obvious decision.
