3 Reasons now is the time for the Atlanta Falcons to fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's season still has a prayer in a terrible NFC South
In all likelihood, Atlanta's season is over after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. There is very little reason to believe that this team is going to find a way to win five or six of their final seven games. That is likely what it would take to win the NFC South and lock up a playoff spot. If the Falcons brought in a new offensive playcaller and fired Smith, putting Nielsen or Jerry Gray in the lead role perhaps it would be the needed reset that got Atlanta hot.
More likely, Arthur Blank remains patient with Smith and gives him a chance to find a way to finish this season with a playoff spot. Regardless of how it does play out the move that needs to be made in the bye week is giving Atlanta a fresh perspective.
This is an underachieving team with far more talent than consistently shows up on Sundays. Drake London and Kyle Pitts are elite weapons that are being underutilized with Smith preferring not to throw the ball past the sticks. Smith's offense is broken and this team is regressing, unless a miracle happens Atlanta's season is over and Arthur Smith's time in Atlanta should be as well.