3 Reasons Ryan Tannehill isn't an option for the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
Another off-season week for the Atlanta Falcons with new rumors the team could be interested in a veteran quarterback. The suggestions have grown tired for a team that for better or worse has made it clear they are moving forward with Desmond Ridder as the starter.
Whether it was Arthur Smith's comments providing clarity for the quarterback situation or the way Ridder's teammates have discussed the second-year quarterback there isn't any doubt who the starter is.
The continued rumors for Atlanta to make a move at a position they so clearly have filled make little sense. Ridder is the clear number-one option for the Falcons with Taylor Heinicke as the backup if Desmond doesn't play to the level he is capable of.
Any rumors when it comes to potential roster moves should be at edge rusher or adding depth to the receiver position. Unless it is adding competition for Logan Woodside for the third quarterback role the Falcons aren't making a move at the position.
Even if the Falcons weren't locked in with Desmond Ridder as the starter as they so clearly are there are clear reasons the Falcons should have zero interest in bringing in veteran Ryan Tannehill.