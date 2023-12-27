3 Reasons Taylor Heinicke is an upgrade for the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor got played point guard at a higher level
The Atlanta Falcons simply needed a game manager to win games consistently this season. A point guard that would quickly put the ball in the hands of playmakers and allow them to work. Desmond Ridder was thought to be that answer with things obviously not playing out as expected. Heinicke the first time around failed to do this at a high level for the Falcons as well.
On Sunday Taylor stepped in and quickly got the ball out to his open stars. Whether it was a check down to Bijan or a quick pass to Pitts, Heinicke was looking to get rid of the ball as quickly as possible. His reads were sharper this time and there wasn't the second-guessing that always gets Ridder in trouble.
While Desmond has the far superior arm this doesn't do much good if you stare the defense to your receivers. Heinicke didn't try to do too much on Sunday and was content to sit back and run the offense and allow his stars to make plays. This allowed Atlanta to control the clock and the game with a style many believed we would see all season.