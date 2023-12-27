3 Reasons Taylor Heinicke is an upgrade for the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
3. The offensive energy was noticeably different
While Taylor Heinicke struggled in his first stint as a starter the offense set personal season high-scoring records at the time and clearly was energized. That was the case yet again in an impressive win against Indy. Give Arthur Smith's offense credit for how great of a showing this was for a team clearly in the playoff hunt.
Whether it was a loss of faith in Desmond or simply an energy of needing to step up each time Taylor has been in the lineup this offense looks better. Not that the same mistakes aren't there, but the energy and effort all seem to noticeably uptick with Heinicke in the starting lineup.
Atlanta will need this to continue to finish out the year needing to beat both the Bears and Saints to keep very slim playoff hopes alive. Hopes that were dashed by losing to the hopeless Panthers. A game that should still have Smith's job very much in question even if the Falcons win out. Putting Taylor in the lineup has clearly been the right decision and perhaps wasn't done soon enough for a team that always seems to find a way to fall one step short.