3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are clearly making the playoffs in 2023
By Nick Halden
What the Atlanta Falcons accomplished in the 2023 off-season is being missed by many due to the ongoing quarterback debate. Whether it was debating the right draft pick, Lamar Jackson, or what Desmond Ridder is or isn't capable of the quarterback position has been the focus of many fans and a large portion of sports media.
This is somewhat understandable as the Falcons face life after Matt Ryan, however, it is very clear that this debate is covering a lot of good that Atlanta accomplished this off-season. For the first time in recent memory Atlanta made consistent moves in free agency that weren't simply shopping in the bargain aisle.
A focus was put on the trenches on both sides of the ball and Atlanta clearly has a complete roster that is ready to take a step into the playoffs. It would be fair to assume that Arthur Smith's seat would grow warm if Atlanta doesn't take that step this season.
In his third season as the head coach, it is time to either take that step or move in another direction. That won't be the case, however, with the Falcons clearly making the playoffs this season based on what has happened around the league and what the team has accomplished.